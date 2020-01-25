Mavs complete trade to acquire Cauley-Stein from Warriors

Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein, middle, reacts after scoring, between teammate Alec Burks (8) and Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks have completed a trade to acquire center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round pick in this year's draft.

The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.

The Warriors will get Utah's second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft day trade with Detroit last year. The Mavericks waived Justin Patton to make room for Cauley-Stein.

Patton was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.

 
