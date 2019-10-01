Max Duffy named Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week

After breaking a pair of school records Saturday at South Carolina, Kentucky junior punter Max Duffy has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week.

He broke his own single-game school record (min. 8 punts), averaging 51.1 yards on nine kicks. He also became Kentucky's career punting leader with a 46.6-yard career average.

· For the game, had four punts inside the 20 with no touchbacks and his net average was 51.3 yards per punt

· Created a turnover as he had one punt that hit a South Carolina player and was recovered by the Wildcats

· All five punts that originated from at least the UK 27-yard line ended up inside the Gamecock 20

· For the season, he leads the nation with a 51.2-yard average

· As a team, UK leads the nation in net punting with a 49.3-yard average

Kentucky hosts Arkansas on October 12 for a 7:30 kickoff.