Maxey delivers magical performance vs. Louisville

In the final Kentucky basketball game of this decade, Tyrese Maxey recorded one of the most prolific performances in the history of the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry.

The freshman erupted for a career-high 27 points, the most by a Kentucky player against the Cardinals since Jodie Meeks scored 28 back in 2009.

He finished 9-14 from the field, 4-5 from deep and was named the Bluegrass Sports Commission MVP.

"He is good," said Louisville head coach Chris Mack. "We knew that coming in. He is an explosive scorer. Like a lot of scorers, some times, he takes difficult shots but at the same time, we knew he was going to take them. Guys like that don't lose their confidence usually."

"I am always going to do what it takes to win," said Maxey. "Even if I am not hitting shots, I will try to get shots, go guard the best player, get rebounds, get assists, whatever I need to do and that's about it."

Kentucky (9-3) opens SEC play on January 4 at home vs. Missouri.