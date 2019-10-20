Maxey eager to bring confidence, swagger to UK roster

Kentucky men's basketball opens the 2019 season in 16 days against Michigan State and John Calipari is expecting big things from talented freshman Tyrese Maxey.

In Friday night's Blue-White game, the freshman from Dallas poured in 17 points on 8-13 shooting. He also added five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Based on Friday’s performance and his ability to score at will back in high school, it’s clear he will play with plenty of confidence from the get go.

"It’s very important," said Maxey. "Everybody plays with confidence. We need everybody playing with confidence. Confidence is a big key when it comes to basketball. Builds your spirit and makes you feel better."

Maxey and the Wildcats will play a pair of exhibitions against Georgetown College and Kentucky State before that November 5 opener in NYC against the Spartans.