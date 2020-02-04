Maxey named mid-season finalist for Jerry West Award

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey (3) shoots between Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (3) and guard Jamal Johnson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Updated: Tue 2:58 PM, Feb 04, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey is one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, it was announced on Tuesday.

Maxey, a sophomore from Dallas, is the second Wildcat this week to be named a midseason award finalist. Ashton Hagans was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the country’s best point guard.

The Jerry West Award is annually to the nation’s best shooting guard. In 2017, Malik Monk won the Jerry West Award after sinking 104 3-pointers and setting a UK freshman record with 754 points in a season.

 
