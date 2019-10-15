Maxey named to Jerry West Award watch list

Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey is one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 Maxey was the No. 10 overall prospect according to one recruiting service and was a high school all-American. As a senior at South Garland (Tex.) High School, Maxey average 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Maxey was a 2019 McDonald's All-American.