Maximum Security upset by King for a Day in first start since Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security made his first start Sunday since his controversial disqualification in the Kentucky Derby, but King for a Day pulled the upset in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park.

King for a Day is trained by Todd Pletcher and belongs to Red Oak Stable.

This is the first time in Maximum Security's racing career that he has not crossed the finish line first.

Maximum Security returned to racing for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby, and simply got beat.

There was no controversy this time.

King for a Day stalked Maximum Security from the start, took the lead in the stretch and posted a one-length victory over the overwhelming favorite in the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on Sunday.

It marked the first time Maximum Security has not crossed the finish line first in six career starts. The Jason Servis-trained colt, who went off at odds of 1-20, stumbled at the start but that didn't prevent him from leading until late in the stretch.

Owned by Gary and Mary West, Maximum Security finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of Country House in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 but was disqualified by Churchill Downs stewards for interference with eventual Preakness winner War of Will.

It marked the first time in the 145-year history of the Derby that the first-place finisher was disqualified for interference.

Maximum Security and regular rider Luis Saez broke from the No. 2 post and quickly took the lead in the field of six 3-year-olds.

Jockey Joe Bravo moved King for a Day from the No. 3 post to his flank and the two made this a two-horse race until the Todd Pletcher-trained winner wore down Maximum Security.

King for a Day, who won the Sir Barton at Pimlico on the Preakness undercard, covered the 1 1/16 mile race in 1:42.59. The son of Uncle Mo paid $13.80, $2.40 and $2.20 for his third victory in five career starts.

Maximum Security returned $2.10 annd $2.10. Direct Order finished third and returned $3.80.

Last Judgment was fourth, followed by Identifier and Caladan.

Servis was not sure earlier this week whether to run Maximum Security because he was not happy with how he looked in training. However, bloodwork showed no problems and he was entered.

The Wests are challenging the Kentucky Derby disqualification in federal court.

Country House is probably finished racing for the year, trainer Bill Mott told the Daily Racing Form on Saturday night at Churchill Downs.

Country House has been galloping at the track in recent weeks, but Mott has not been satisfied with how the colt trained and looked. He was shipped to Saratoga last week and will be sidelined for two months or longer.