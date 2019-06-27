Mayo joins Miami Summer League roster

Nick Mayo, the all-time leading scorer in EKU basketball history, will play for the Miami Heat in the NBA’s Summer League.

Mayo, a 6-foot-9 forward, finished fifth on the OVC’s all-time scoring list with 2,316 points. He became just the fourth player in the 71-year history of the OVC to be named first-team all-conference four times.

Miami will hold three days of practices before beginning Summer League play in the California Classic on July 1. Then the Heat will play in the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday, July 5.

