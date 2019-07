EKU's all-time leading scorer Nick Mayo has agreed to a contract with the Chiba Jets of the Japanese B League.

Mayo worked out for 10 NBA teams and played for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League, before signing with Chiba. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Chiba is based out of Funasbashi, just east of Tokyo. The B League is Japan's highest level of professional basketball.