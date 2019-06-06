McCracken County holds off late charge to beat Rowan County 2-1

Jacob Ehling pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just four hits and McCracken County beat Rowan County 2-1 Thursday night to advance to Friday night's state baseball semifinals.

The Mustangs will face either Hazard or Trinity. That game was supposed to take place on Thursday, but weather postponed first pitch until Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Logan Verble knocked home the first run of the game in the first inning and his Mustangs added an insurance run in the seventh thanks to a two-out single from Grant Godwin.

Rowan County scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Aiden Leuenberger drove in a run to cut the lead to 2-1, but they could not push another run across.

Kentucky Baseball Player of the Year AJ Hacker got the start for Rowan County and struck out eight batters over 5.1 innings. He allowed one run on seven hits and walked one batter.