The first round of the Unbridled Tour Tournament was played at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond on Tuesday.

Former Kentucky golfer Chip McDaniel shares the lead with Dylan Meyer at 8-under par after shooting an opening round 64. NKU golfer Jacob Poore is one stroke back at 7-under and another former Wildcat Cooper Musselman is fourth at 6-under.

The second round is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.