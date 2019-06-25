McDaniel will make third-straight PGA Tour start

Former Kentucky golfer and Manchester native Chip McDaniel will tee it up for a third-straight week on the PGA Tour after receiving a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic beginning Thursday.

Abraham Ancer and Hudson Swafford withdrew from the tournament, opening the door for McDaniel to get into the field of 156.

McDaniel was a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open, making the cut at Pebble Beach, finishing 78th. He boarded a plane, flew overnight to Boston and qualified for last weekend’s Travelers Championship. McDaniel finished tied for 43rd.

McDaniel’s best performance on the Tour was at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, where he finished tied for fifth, winning $114,000. In five starts this season, McDaniel has won $171,698.

