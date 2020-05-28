McDaniel wins Unbridled Tour by two shots at Boone's Trace

Former UK star Chip McDaniel shot a final round 67 to win the Unbridled Tour event at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond Thursday.

McDaniel has four birdies on the back nine and got a nice ovation when he chipped in for birdie on 18.

"I did hole out in my senior year of college to send our team (UK) to the NCAA's which was really cool and it kind of reminded me of that," said McDaniel who captured his third professional victory.

"Brad Hicks, in the scorer's tent, said you just like the dramatic finishes don't you? I guess I do! I just try to make it as hard as possible on myself. But it was really cool and I was lucky that it went in but it was a great shot," said McDaniel.

McDaniel won $10,000 prize and finished the 3-day event at -19, 197 for the tournament.