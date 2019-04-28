McPeek-trained Signalman recovering from gash over left eye

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -- Tates Creek graduate Kenny McPeek and his horse Signalman have the chance to be a local favorite in the Kentucky Derby, but the colt is on the outside looking in.

Signalman only has enough points to put him second on the also-eligible list. Signalman is also recovering from a small gash over his left eye that he suffered Saturday morning in his barn.

"It's minor. Maybe an inch wide," said trainer Kenny McPeek. "It's going to take a little stitching. You know how these kids are. Like kids, you go out, walk out and they've busted their chin. But he'll be fine."

 
