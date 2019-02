Jodie Meeks signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the team announced.

Meeks’ signing gives the Raptors a full 14-man roster just in time for the playoffs.

Meeks, 31, has played 10 seasons in the NBA, averaging 9.3 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Meeks will play for his sixth different team.

The former Kentucky guard hasn’t played this season, serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.