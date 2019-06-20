Memphis Grizzlies take Murray State's Ja Morant with second pick

Ohio Valley Conference player of the year Ja Morant was chosen as the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant closed out his sophomore season at Murray State University averaging 24.5 points and 10 assists per game.

Morant was projected as a top five pick in the 2019 draft. He follows behind Duke's Zion Williamson. Williamson was selected first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.