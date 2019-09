Mercer Co. (3-0) remained unbeaten on the season with the 15-13 win at Anderson Co. (2-1).

In the first quarter, Anderson’s Kynan Russell returned a Mercer Co. punt 82-yards for the first score of the game.

Malachi Yulee countered for the Titans with a 20-yard touchdown down to make it 7-7.

Mercer Co. limited Anderson Co. to just 77 yards rushing. The Bearcats, however, outgained Mercer Co. 311 yards to 185 yards on the night.