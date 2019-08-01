Mercer County looking to get off to a fast start in 2019

Following a 5-7 season, Mercer County is trying to get off to a faster start in 2019, literally.

"Previous years we had some fast players, but the whole team together wasn't super fast," said wide receiver Dillon Warren. "I think doing this the new and advanced Titans I think we get a lot faster and more conditioned so we can stay in the game longer."

Head coach David Buchanan has changed up his preseason conditioning program after losing the season opener three out of the past four seasons. He's trying to decrease the load and increase the speed.

"I call it Sunday morning vomit," said Buchanan. "We play these bowl games on Saturday, and we haven't performed very well at all and just trying to find a way to help us perform better on Saturday night's in August, so when we get up on Sunday morning, we go to church, and we're feeling a little better about things."

Buchanan feels much better about this year's roster with all but eight seniors off last year's team returning. Quarterback Kaelin Drakeford and running back Malachi Yulee are just two of the many key returners on the team.

"We have a lot more leadership because we have a lot more seniors coming back this year," said running back Malachi Yulee. "I'm a senior, so we have a lot of leadership on this team."

Coach David Buchanan expects his fifth year at Mercer County to be the most successful year yet.

"We're a year older, and I'll be disappointed if it's not our best team in the five seasons. It really should be our best team."