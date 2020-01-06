Mercer County's Kaelin Drakeford named Athlete of the Week

“Coached Trevon Faulkner. Trevon won Mr. Basketball two years ago. Coached Carter Baughman. Carter won 12th Region Player of the Year. To step in and possibly be able to go 3/3 for Region Player of the year is very very rare and I think Kaelin is right at the top of the list for Region Player of the Year," said Mercer County head coach Josh Hamlin.

As we know, Mercer County is a basketball hotbed and with a talent like Kaelin Drakeford, the Titans have as good a chance as anybody to make a deep postseason run.

“When you look and see the 46 points he opened the season with or the game-winner Friday night, it’s easy to see why he is succeeding. He puts in the work. He is our hardest worker in practice," said Hamlin.

Those countless hours paid off Friday against East Jessamine. With the clock winding down, Kaelin called game.

“It is more special with your own teammates," said Drakeford. "I grew up with every one of these guys and to hit that shot in a district game was a really big moment.”

“Like Kaelin said, we let kids make plays," said Hamlin. "Kaelin is a special player with the ball in his hands and gave Kaelin the full responsibility and he made a great individual play and got us a big win.”

That win was Mercer County's eighth of the season and thanks to those late-game heroics, Kaelin is now averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.