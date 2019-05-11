Mike Edwards ready to get to work with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Kentucky safety Mike Edwards in the third round and Mike is ready to get to work down in Florida.

Mike hit the practice field on Friday and he is ready to roll after never missing a start at Kentucky. He played in 51 straight games and now that he is in the NFL, he says it is hard to believe that he is a pro.

"When I got the call, it was like a dream come true," said Edwards. "When I got down here I was ready to get to work. They sent me the playbook before I got down here. I got in the playbook early and tried to get ready to work as soon as possible."