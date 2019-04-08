Mike Edwards still feels he has to prove his worth to the NFL

Mike Edwards and C.J. Conrad held a joint workout for NFL scouts Monday morning and for Edwards, he still feels like he has to prove his worth to the NFL.

The former Kentucky safety began the morning with an impressive 37-inch vertical jump. He then ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and finished off the day with his position drills.

His body at work at Kentucky speaks for itself, but he still feels undervalued as this month's NFL Draft in Nashville approaches.

"Feel like I put in a good 4-5 years here, but there is always going to be doubt and concerns," said Edwards. "I understand, they put a lot of money into guys, but I feel like I showed what I can do. I feel like I showed enough."

"I feel like I did well and I was trying to impress some teams out there."

