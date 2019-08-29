Miller undergoes successful surgery on ruptured Achilles

New Orleans forward Darius Miller underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced.

Miller, who played at Mason Co. and Kentucky, returned to the Pelicans two years ago after a three-season stint in Germany. Since 2017, Miller has played in all but 13 games for the Pels. In July, Miller signed a two-year deal worth $14.2 million with the team.

Dr. Martin O’Malley, in consultation with Pelicans Team Orthopedist Misty Suri of Ochsner Sports Medicine, performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

No timeline was given for Miller’s return.

