Despite a solid effort from the boys from Bowling Green, Minnesota beat Kentucky 2-1 on Friday in the opening round of the Little League World Series.

Grayson Newman started the game for the champs from the Great Lakes and pitched two innings, but allowed two runs on two hits.

Jameson Kuznia earned the win for the Midwest.

Bowling Green, Kentucky will now play an elimination game against the champs from New England on August 17.