A hot-shooting Minnesota Golden Gophers squad never cooled off as it gave Louisville an early exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota was up five at half and got off to a hot second-half start.

Louisville chipped away at the lead as the half continued, but was never able to pull ahead of the Gophers.

In the end, Minnesota came out on top in a 86-76 victory over the Cards.

Minnesota will go on to play against the winner of the Michigan State/Bradley game.