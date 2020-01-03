Mississippi State fires Joe Moorhead after two seasons

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead watches from the sideline in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) -- Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons.

The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida.

Moorhead took over a team with high expectations in 2018, but the Bulldogs finished a disappointing 8-5. This season, with a rebuilding team, Mississippi State went 6-7. It slipped into the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale and then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

 
