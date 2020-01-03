Mississippi State fires Joe Moorhead after two seasons

Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons.

The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida.

Moorhead took over a team with high expectations in 2018, but the Bulldogs finished a disappointing 8-5. This season, with a rebuilding team, Mississippi State went 6-7. It slipped into the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale and then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.