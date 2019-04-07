Missouri pounds Kentucky 9-2 to clinch the series

Ryan Shinn had his third multi-hit game of the season, but Missouri hammered Kentucky 9-2 Sunday afternoon to clinch the SEC series.

The Wildcats (17-15, 2-10) took the lead on the second pitch of the game thanks to Austin Schultz's first career homer and Shinn blasted another home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2, but Missouri finished the game with seven unanswered runs.

The Tigers improve to 22-11 with Sunday's win. Kentucky returns to action Wednesday night at Lipscomb.