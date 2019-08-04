Montgomery Co. riding Wing-T offense, experienced 'D' this season

Football participation may be decreasing around the country, but that isn't the case in Montgomery County.

"We have a lot of good guys," said Montgomery County guard Adam McCune. "We work hard. Coach pushes us hard. We play for a really good coach."

That coach Jamie Egli helped lead the Indians to a nine-win season last year, running a Wing-T offense.

"You can take any kind of kid in the Wing-T as long as you play unselfish and take care of the football and don't have any penalties you've got a chance to win, and that's why it's such an effective offense," said head coach Jamie Egli.

"Everybody up on the front line just knows what to do," said fullback Josh Wheaton. "Whether to get to the backer or just go right to the defensive line. It's just everybody knows to go and there's always a hole."

But the offensive side of the ball isn't the only thing the Indians are excited about.

"We have eight starters back on defense so we're really pleased with that," said Egli. "Our leading tackler is back. It's the fourth year of us being in this system so the kids all know it."

With plenty of talent on the field, Montgomery County is setting the bar high.

"State championship. That simple huh? For sure," added McCune.