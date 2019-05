For the first time since 1977, the Montgomery County baseball team is heading to the semi-state tournament.

The Indians beat the Camels of Campbell County 11-1 in six innings Monday night to capture the 10th Region championship.

In the 12th Region championship, Somerset rallied in the seventh inning to beat Danville 10-9 at Southwestern. The Briar Jumpers will play in the semi-state round.