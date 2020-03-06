Montgomery County holds off Mason County 52-51 in 10th region thriller

Survive and advance. We hear that phrase every year in the basketball postseason and that’s exactly what happened with Montgomery County. The Indians held their collective breath as Mason County’s Carson Brammer’s 3-pointer missed in the closing seconds of the boys’ 10th region opening round as Montgomery County outlasted the Royals 52-51.

Hagan Harrison had 15 points to pace Montgomery County, but it was Brandon Dyer’s 15-foot jumper with 1:44 remaining which proved to be enough giving the Indians a 52-49 lead.

The Royals got 12 points and 10 rebounds from All-Tournament team selection Alex Schalch.

Here’s a tough to swallow pill for Mason County faithful. The Royals were 1-6 in one point games this season.

The Indians advance to the 10th region semifinals where MOCO will play Campbell County who defeated Pendleton County 48-33.

