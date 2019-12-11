Montgomery County's Steve Wright joins 700-win club with 82-46 win

Montgomery County boys’ basketball coach Steve Wright has already made high school hoops history with numerous region titles and a KHSAA Sweet 16 crown in 2005, but last night (December 10th), Wright joined the rare 700-win fraternity.

The Indians beat Paris 82-46 and in the process gave Wright a record few have ever reached. Of the active prep coaches in the Commonwealth, Wright is second only behind his long-time 12th region coaching rival Rodney Woods who is in his 34th year at Wayne County.

Vencil ‘Dinky’ Phipps has the opportunity to join Woods and Wright with his 700th victory when Lynn Camp visits Oneida Baptist December 12th.

As of December 10, 2019, here are the ACTIVE wins leaders in Kentucky high school boys’ basketball history:

1. 743 Rodney Woods (Corbin, Wayne Co.)

2. 700 Steve Wright (Walton-Verona, Laurel Co., South Laurel, Southwestern, Montgomery Co.)

3. 699 Dinky Phipps (Barbourville, Lynn Camp)

4. 632 Allen Feldhaus (Clinton Co., Green Co., Madison Central)

5. 628 Chris Renner (Southwest Christian, Waggener, Ballard)

6. 621 Al Holland (MC Napier, Perry Central, Hazard)

7. 571 Jeff Jackson (Marshall Co., University Heights, Lincoln Co.)

*Woods coached at Powell Valley, Tennessee in the 1970's and does not reflect his 162 wins in the Volunteer state.

