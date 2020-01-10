Morehead St. evens record with 83-77 win over SIU-E

Season-high point totals by senior guard Jordan Walker and sophomore forward Jaden Stanley-Williams helped the Morehead State men's basketball team fend off visiting SIUE 83-77 Thursday night at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles, who held a 16-point lead at the half, weathered a scrappy rally by the Cougars as they improved to 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the OVC. MSU improved to 9-3 all-time against SIUE, which slid to 4-12 overall and 1-2 in the OVC.

Walker nailed a career-best 14 free throws on 15 attempts, in fact hitting his first 14 of the night, to account for half of his team-best point total of 28. Stanley-Williams notched 13, shot 6-of-8 from the field, and had a team-best three blocked shots.

Morehead State raced out to a 46-30 halftime lead only see the Cougars' offense get to the free throw line 22 times in the final half and outscore them 47-37.

Morehead State finishes off a five-game homestand Saturday when Eastern Illinois visits at 3 p.m. ET.