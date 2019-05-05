Morehead State claims first sweep over Murray State since 1996

For the first time in 23 years, Morehead State has completed a series sweep of Murray State to improve to 22-2 at home this season.

Dom Peroni hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to ice the 5-4 win on Sunday at Allen Field.

"We had a really good week of baseball with four wins, and pretty much every game this weekend was a tough battle that we had to grind out," said head coach Mike McGuire. "Today, Murray kept answering us every time we took a lead, but we got great pitching again, especially from Alex Garbrick and (sophomore left-hander Cory) Conway to close it out."

Morehead State (32-17, 15-9) is idle this week before returning to OVC action Friday at Tennessee Tech.

