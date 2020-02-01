Morehead State downs UT Martin to improve to 5-5 in OVC play

Jordan Walker scored 22 points with seven rebounds, Ta'lon Cooper hit 4 of 5 3-pointers to add 14 points with three assists and Morehead State beat UT Martin 85-77 to win its fifth straight at home.

Djimon Henson scored 14 points off the bench and James Baker scored 10 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-5 OVC), who made 9 of 18 3-pointers (50%).

Parker Stewart grabbed eight rebounds and tied his career high with 33 points for the Skyhawks (6-15, 2-8), who made just 5 of 21 from long distance (26%). Quinton Dove made 11 of 15 free throws and scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points with four steals.