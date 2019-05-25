Morehead State falls to Jacksonville State 10-3 in OVC Championship

After winning three straight elimination games, Morehead State's incredible run in the OVC Baseball Tournament came to an end at the hands of Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks (37-21) beat the Eagles (40-21) 10-3 to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

Morehead State scored the first run of the game Saturday afternoon, but Jacksonville State scored four runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Despite the loss, the Eagles won 40 games this season for the first time in program history.