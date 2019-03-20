Morehead State ladies beat Ohio State in Women's NIT

The Morehead State women's basketball team earned its first postseason victory in program history as they defeated Ohio State 71-61 in the first round of the 2019 Women's National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday evening at Value City Arena.

Junior guard Aliyah Jeune knocked down 5-of-7 triples in the second half as Morehead State erased a 11-point deficit to come from behind for the win. Columbus native and senior Darianne Seward shinned in her first collegiate game back her hometown as she added 17 points while racking up five assists.

The Eagles will move on to face the winner the first-round matchup between Miami (Ohio) and Western Kentucky. The RedHawks and Hilltoppers will meet on Thursday, the winner will host the Eagles on either Saturday or Sunday.

Morehead State improves to 24-10 with the win.