Morehead makes Gordon full-time athletics director

Jaime Gordon has been appointed as Morehead State’s full-time Director of Athletics after serving as interim AD.

Gordon doubles as the volleyball coach, having recently concluded his 17th season. He is the winningest coach in the school’s history in any sport. Since 2003, Gordon has racked up 309 wins.

Under Gordon, the Eagles have won seven Ohio Valley Conference regular-season titles and 10 20-win seasons in the past 14 years. MSU has also won two OVC tournament titles, earning berths to the NCAA Tournament.

Gordon oversaw the start of Morehead’s beach volleyball program in 2017.

Gordon is a three-time graduate of UK and started his coaching career at Henry Clay.

