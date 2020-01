Morehead State used a 12-0 run in the game’s final five-plus minutes to pick up a 69-66 win over Eastern Illinois.

It was Morehead State’s third-straight win.

Junior guard Juice Thomas led the Eagles with 18 points. Djimon Henson scored 10 points.

Morehead State (9-8, 3-1) travels to Nashville on Thursday to face Tennessee State.