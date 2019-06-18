Morehead's McGuire leaving for USC Upstate

Morehead State baseball coach Mike McGuire is leaving after seasons at the helm of the Eagles to lead the Univ. of South Carolina Upstate program.

McGuire inherited a program at MSU that had recorded one 30-plus win season in its history. He led the Eagles to five straight 30-plus win seasons, including a school-record 40-win season in 2019.

McGuire is a graduate of the Univ. of South Carolina. He coached at Winthrop and Lander, both located in the state.

McGuire's Morehead teams won 228 games and two Ohio Valley Conference tournament titles during his tenure.