Morehead's Spradlin receives contract extension

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:09 PM, May 29, 2019

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State men's basketball coach Preston Spradlin has been signed to a contract extension, the school announced on Wednesday.

Spradlin, entering his third full season as head coach, will be signed through the 2022-23 season.

"I want to thank President (Jay) Morgan and (Interim Director of Athletics) Jaime Gordon for the opportunity to continue to execute the plan put into place when we started a couple of years ago," he said. "It allows us stability in our recruiting and to continue to build our program with a commitment to doing things the right way."

The Eagles finished the 2018-19 season in fifth place in the OVC and won an OVC Tournament game.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus