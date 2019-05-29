Morehead's Spradlin receives contract extension

Morehead State men's basketball coach Preston Spradlin has been signed to a contract extension, the school announced on Wednesday.

Spradlin, entering his third full season as head coach, will be signed through the 2022-23 season.

"I want to thank President (Jay) Morgan and (Interim Director of Athletics) Jaime Gordon for the opportunity to continue to execute the plan put into place when we started a couple of years ago," he said. "It allows us stability in our recruiting and to continue to build our program with a commitment to doing things the right way."

The Eagles finished the 2018-19 season in fifth place in the OVC and won an OVC Tournament game.