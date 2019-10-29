Moreno eager to make immediate impact at EKU

A.W. Hamilton is entering his second season as head coach at Eastern Kentucky and he has seven newcomers on this year's roster, including former Scott County star Michael Moreno.

After battling an injury in the offseason, Moreno says he is getting close to full strength and his coach knows he has the chance to make an impact right away.

"Michael Moreno is one of the most decorated high school players in this state in the last decade," said Hamilton. "All he did was win. He went to three championship games in the Sweet 16. Never won one. I did when I was at Scott county. I remind him of that too, but that kid he knows how to play. He knows how to play and he will bring great value to us right away."

The Colonels open the regular season on November 5 against UT Chattanooga.