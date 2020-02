Tre King scored a team-high 20 points, Michael Moreno hit four triples and scored 17 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 91-84 Thursday night to improve to 9-2 in the OVC.

All five Colonel starters finished in double figures. Ty Taylor added 14 points, Jomaru Brown scored 13 and Russhard Cruickshank scored 10.

EKU (12-12, 9-2) finished 8-17 from 3-pt range and shot 49.2% from the floor in the win.

The Colonels visit SIU-Edwardsville Saturday at 4:30.