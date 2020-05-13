Morris selected to play in new women's pro league

Former Kentucky guard Maci Morris was selected by the Tennessee Conductors of the Women's Professional Basketball Association, the team has announced.

Morris left as the UK program's most accurate three-point shooter. Morris just recently played professionally in Italy, where her season was cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The WPBA is an 8-team league based out of Toledo. This was supposed to be the league's inaugural season.

Due to COVID-19, the league canceled its draft. Instead, teams were allowed to recruit and select players.

