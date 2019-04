Former Kentucky guard Maci Morris has signed a training camp agreement with the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Training camp will be held in early May.

Washington is coming off the most successful season in franchise history, finishing with a 22-12 regular season record and a trip to the WNBA Finals.

Morris averaged 15.1 points this past season. The Pineville native shot 45.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Morris was named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.