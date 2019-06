Maci Morris has signed to play professionally with the USE Basket Lions in Empoli, Italy.

The Bell Co. native was in training camp with the Washington Mystics before being released.

Morris is the sixth all-time leading scorer in UK history, with 1,692 points. Her 252 career three-pointers ranks second all-time. Morris is UK’s leading three-point shooter, connecting on 41.1% of those attempts.