Mount Vernon's Conner Ford wins Drive, Chip & Putt title

It’s a golfer’s dream to see their name on those iconic leaderboards at Augusta, but to see it as a nine-year-old, that’s pretty special.

“It was one of the greatest times of my life,” said Mount Vernon native Conner Ford.

From Paducah to Louisville then on to Chattanooga, Conner breezed through qualifiers, advancing to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“We knew he was special and really good, but no matter how good you are, getting through all those stages and all it takes is one bad shoot and you are out," said Conner's swing coach Brad Bachand.

Conner was one of ten boys in the 7-9 age division and he made it clear from the get-go that he was in it to win it.

“I won in driving because I hit farther than all the others,” said Ford.

Conner hit over 200 yards in the driving competition to win first. He finished fifth in chipping and took gold in putting to clinch his spot as a national champ.