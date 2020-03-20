Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball announcement postponed

The Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball award announcement, originally scheduled for April 5th, has been postponed. The presenting sponsor, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, made the announcement on Friday.

The award ceremony, held in Lexington at the Griffin Gate Marriott, will be scheduled for a later date.

2020 Miss KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Charlee Settle - Calloway County

Region 2: Emilee Hope - Henderson County

Region 3: Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic

Region 3: Kendall Wingler - Meade County

Region 4: Elizabeth Bertram - Barren County

Region 5: Whitney Hay - Elizabethtown

Region 6: Taziah Jenks - Mercy

Region 7: Erin Toller - Sacred Heart

Region 7: Shelby Calhoun - Christian Academy of Louisville

Region 8: Maggie Jones - Simon Kenton

Region 9: Maddie Scherr - Ryle

Region 10: Kennedy Igo - George Rogers Clark

Region 11: Malea Williams - Scott County

Region 12: Lauren Lee - Casey County

Region 13: Ally Collett - South Laurel

Region 13: Amerah Steele - South Laurel

Region 14: Lexy Meyers - Leslie County

Region 15: Katie Ball - Belfry

Region 16: Julia Parker - Ashland Blazer

2020 Mr. KY Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Jackson Sivills - McCracken County

Region 2: Kenny White - Madisonville North Hopkins

Region 3: Kaeveon Mitchell - Breckinridge County

Region 4: Dre Boyd - Warren Central

Region 5: Alex Matthews - John Hardin

Region 5: JJ Traynor - Bardstown

Region 6: Trey Minter - Butler

Region 7: Tyren Moore - Male

Region 8: Dayvion McKnight - Collins

Region 9: Grant Disken - Covington Catholic

Region 10: Amirion Joyce - Bourbon County

Region 11: Marques Warrick - Henry Clay

Region 12: Brayden Sebastian - Garrard County

Region 13: Matt Cromer - South Laurel

Region 14: Joe Benton - Estill County

Region 15: Cody Potter - Shelby Valley

Region 16: Sam O'Keefe - Lewis County