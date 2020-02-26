Mulder set to sign 10-day contract with Golden State

Former Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, who has several roster spot openings.

Mulder went undrafted out of UK in 2017, where he averaged 10.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game.

The Toronto native has been in the G League, playing 134 games with the Windy City Bulls and the Sioux Falls Skyforce over the past three seasons. In 39 games with the Miami Heat affiliate, Mulders has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

A 10-day salary is generally worth the league minimum. With no NBA experience, Mulder will make about $51,000.

