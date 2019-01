Taylor Murray scored 21 points and Tatyana Wyatt added 11 as the 15th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team topped No. 25 Missouri 52-41 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky's two leading scorers, Rhyne Howard and Maci Morris, were both held to season lows in the game, each scoring just four points.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, visiting Texas A&M in College Station. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.