Murray named semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Kentucky senior guard Taylor Murray, who ranks in the top ten nationally with 82 steals this season, has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Murray is one of two SEC players on the list joining Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan. Murray is averaging 12.6 points/game this season and she is leading Kentucky with 92 assists and 82 steals.

In just 19 games played this season, Murray already had more steals than she had in 32 games played last season (67). The strong defensive performance by Murray has moved her up the career steal lists, sitting seventh all-time in program history with 266 career takeaways.

The senior needs just six more steals to enter the program's top five all-time in steals. She is on pace to become only the fourth player in program history to lead UK in steals all four years of her career.

Murray and Kentucky return to action on February 21 at South Carolina.

