Mychal Mulder signs training camp deal with Miami Heat

Former UK guard Mychal Mulder has signed a training camp deal with the Miami Heat, the team announce yesterday.

Mulder is the 19th player under contract with the Heat, with NBA teams limited to 20 players during the offseason. Teams must cut their rosters to 15 by the start of the regular season.

Mulder spent last year with the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, where he averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists in just under 33 minutes per game.

Miami acquired Mulders’ G League rights on Monday, which will allow the Heat to eventually assign him to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Heat signed Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract, which could give the guard a $50,000 guarantee by playing in the G League.

Mulder was a selected in the first round of the 2017 G League Draft (ninth overall). Mulder played two year at Kentucky, after transferring from Vincinnes University. He appeared in 32 games, averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

Mulder is the third Wildcat on the Heat roster, joining Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

